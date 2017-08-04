Nintendo Switch Online Maintenance Coming Next Week

Nintendo Switch online services may go down for a few hours next week as Nintendo performs network maintenance.

Server maintenance is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, from 5:50 PM PT/8:50 PM ET to 7:30 PM PT/10:30 PM ET. The company's website states that "some network services may become unavailable" during this time.

This isn't the first time Nintendo has done server maintenance for the Switch, and the descriptions are usually this vague about which services will go offline. Splatoon 2 players, don't worry; the Splatfest begins tonight and will be over by then, so the maintenance won't interrupt the battle between ketchup and mayo.

This week, seven new games were added to the Switch Eshop. Additionally, two Switch Eshop games are currently on sale, which is rare for the console.