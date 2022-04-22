Nintendo Switch Online Adds Three Great Genesis Games, Plus Splatoon 2's Expansion

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack may not roll off the tongue as a name, but it does include a continuously growing library of Sega Genesis games. Three more have been added to the service today, including the classic Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball for those on a Sonic kick after seeing the new movie.

Alongside Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball, which is a pinball spin-off, the two other games added to the library are Shining Force iI and Space Harrier II. Shining Force II is a tactical RPG that should appeal to those who like games like Final Fantasy Tactics or Triangle Strategy, and Space Harrier II is an on-rails shooter that was also a launch title for the system.

They join a Genesis game lineup that is already pretty impressive on Switch. Classics like Streets of Rage 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Gunstar Heroes, Contra: Hard Corps, Thunder Force 2, Castlevania: Bloodlines, and Ecco the Dolphin are included. Of course, there's still plenty to add, such as the other Sonic the Hedgehog and Phantasy Star games.

A Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership gives you access to Nintendo 64 games to go with the Genesis games as well as the NES and SNES games from the base membership. It also includes access to some bonus content in Switch games, and as of today, the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC. The timing is no coincidence, as Nintendo announced Splatoon 3's September 9 release date today.