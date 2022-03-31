Nintendo Switch Online Adds More SNES And NES Titles

Three more classic Nintendo games are now available for Nintendo Switch Online members, and these include SNES and NES titles released as far back as 1985.

The first is Dig Dug II, a NES puzzle arcade game originally released in 1985 from developer Namco. Also now available is Mappy-Land, in which you play as a mouse trying to survive in a cat-filled world. The third game is Earthworm Jim 2, the run-and-gun title originally released in 1995 for the SNES. You can see some footage of these games in the announcement video below.

Three classic #SuperNES and #NES titles are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!



☑️ DIG DUG II

☑️ MAPPY-LAND

☑️ Earthworm Jim 2 pic.twitter.com/qawCo7bWLm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 31, 2022

Access to a growing library of classic games is one of the perks of signing up to Nintendo Switch Online. Members who sign up for the more expensive Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offering also get N64 and Sega Genesis games, like the recently released Light Crusader, Super Fantasy Zone, and Alien Solider. Members also get access to cloud saves, online play, and members-only discounts.

In other Nintendo news, the company just recently announced that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has been delayed, and it's now scheduled to release in Spring 2023. While fans have to wait a while longer for the long-awaited sequel, one of the Switch's next big games, Nintendo Switch Sports, launches at the end of April. An update that added folders recently arrived, too, but it isn't quite a home run.