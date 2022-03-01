Nintendo Switch Online Adds Missions And Rewards Features

Nintendo has announced that Missions and Rewards have been added to the Switch Online service. These new features will earn you Platinum Points, which can be redeemed for items in the My Nintendo Store and "new member-exclusive icon elements" that you can collect and put together to create a new user icon. You will need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership to gain access to these features.

To access them, you can navigate to the Switch Online icon on your home screen and then select the "Missions and Rewards" tab. Nintendo says that you'll earn Platinum Points for "things you’re probably already doing with your Nintendo Switch Online membership," such as playing online or trying out the library of classic games.

Nintendo Switch Online Missions and Rewards

Gallery

Once you've completed some missions, you can head back to the Nintendo Switch Online app to collect your Platinum Points. For icon elements, Nintendo says that you'll be able to choose from frames, characters, or background elements to create your own custom user icon. Each month will have a different theme and icon elements will be refreshed each week, with this month's offering being themed around Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo has a busy 2022 planned, as the console has numerous games arriving soon on it. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is scheduled for later in 2022, and in the more immediate future, you can expect to see Nintendo Switch Sports, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers pop up on the console. Or you could watch more anime, now that a Crunchyroll app is available.