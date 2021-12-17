Nintendo Switch Online Adds Five More Genesis Games

Nintendo has announced that Nintendo Switch Online's Sega Genesis collection is getting an additional five games.

The games, which are available now to all Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers, include Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II. These classic, 16-bit games join an already stacked collection that features titles such as Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Phantasy Star IV, Streets of Rage, and more.

"Vivid graphics, realistic sound and the thrill of ultimate arcade power 16-bit gameplay were hallmarks of the SEGA Genesis system, and few games exemplified this quite like Altered Beast, the original pack-in game at launch," the press release reads. Nintendo also noted that this is the first time that Thunder Force II has been available again in the US since its initial launch.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but it also gives subscribers access to both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier costs $50, annually.

The publisher recently announced that Banjo-Kazooie will be coming to Nintendo Switch in January 2022 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, as well. The title will be joining the N64 library alongside titles such as The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time and Mario Kart 64. Paper Mario was also officially released to the same collection, and it originally launched in 2000.