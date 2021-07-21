Nintendo Switch Online Adds 3 More SNES Games On July 28

Nintendo is adding more titles to Nintendo Switch Online's SNES library next week. Three additional games join the service on July 28, but like the past few NSO updates, the Western selections are all pretty obscure: Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal.

Both Claymates and Jelly Boy are side-scrolling platformers, while Bombuzal is an isometric puzzler. You can check out the new titles in the trailer below. Japan, meanwhile, is once again receiving a largely different lineup of games this month. In place of Jelly Boy and Claymates, the Japanese service is adding Dead Dance and Shin Megami Tensei If.

To date, there are more than 100 games across Switch Online's NES and SNES libraries, including classics like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario All-Stars, Super Metroid, and more. Each title supports some modern conveniences, including online play, save states, and the ability to rewind. You can see the full list of classic games on Nintendo's website.

The SNES and NES libraries are included in a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, along with other perks such as cloud save backups, the ability to play online, and some exclusive offers. Individual memberships typically cost $4 for one month, $8 for three months, and $20 for one year, while an annual family plan runs for $35 and covers up to eight Nintendo Accounts across multiple systems.

If you're interested in trying the service out before subscribing, Nintendo is offering a free seven-day NSO trial right now through its My Nintendo rewards program. Keep in mind that the trial will automatically convert into a monthly membership after it ends unless you turn off automatic renewal.

In other news, NSO subscribers can try out Among Us for free from July 21-27. The social deduction game will also be 30% off in the eShop during the trial period. The free-to-play Pokemon MOBA spin-off, Pokemon Unite, also recently launched on Switch, and everyone who logs in by August 31 will receive a free bonus Pokemon: Zeraora.