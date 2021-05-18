Nintendo Switch Online Adding More SNES And NES Games On May 26

Nintendo is adding more SNES and NES games to its Nintendo Switch Online library on May 26. Four more SNES games and one additional NES title hit the service next week, bringing the total number of games across both libraries to more than 100.

The four SNES games include Super Baseball Simulator 1.000, the platformers Joe & Mac and Spanky's Quest, and the puzzle game Magical Drop 2. The sole NES title this time around is Ninja JaJaMaru-kun. You can take a look at each title in the trailer below.

5 titles are coming to the #SNES & #NES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 5/26!

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 19, 2021

Japan has a slightly different lineup of games. In particular, the Japanese service is adding Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War, the series' acclaimed Super Famicom installment, as part of its next games update. Like many other old Fire Emblem titles, however, Genealogy of the Holy War never received an official localization, so it's easy to see why it isn't arriving in other territories.

The SNES and NES game libraries are available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online service. Individual subscriptions cost $4 for one month, $8 for three months, and $20 for one year. Nintendo also offers an annual family plan that costs $35 and covers up to eight Nintendo Accounts.