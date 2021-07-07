Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch Lite: What's The Difference?

Nintendo has announced the second revision to its popular console-handheld hybrid, the Nintendo Switch. The new Switch OLED joins the standard Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite in what the company is calling its family of Switch systems. The Switch OLED will launch on October 8. If you're in the market for a new Switch system and considering holding out for the OLED model, here's how the systems compare.

Key Differences

Essentially, the two Switch hardware revisions can be thought of as branching paths from the original model. The standard Switch has detachable Joy-Con controllers, an LCD touchscreen, and the ability to switch (hence the name) between a "docked" TV mode and a handheld mode.

The Switch Lite is a less expensive, slimmed down model that removes some features in favor of a purely handheld focus. Its control scheme is similar to a standard Switch with attached Joy-Cons, but they're built onto the body of the device and no longer removable. It also removes the ability to dock the system to your TV to play on a big screen. As the trade-off for these concessions, though, it's a smaller, lighter device built to function as a handheld, and comes in three varieties of body colors.

The newly-announced Switch OLED, by comparison, goes the other direction. Rather than strip out features from the standard Switch for a cheaper handheld-only system, it makes some minor upgrades to the original, and adds more to the price tag. Its main revision is an OLED display, similar to the kind you find on many modern mobile phones. It also features enhanced audio, double the internal storage, and a built-in LAN port in docked mode. The standard Switch could only use a hardwired internet connection with the addition of a separate dongle.

Aside from those differences, though, the Switch family is fairly cohesive. They all use similar control schemes and play the same games, and each model can expand its storage with a microSD card. They all offer similar hardware architecture, so none of them seem to have a significant performance boost over the others. Your choice will come down to form factor and functionality, not software performance or library.

Price

Because the Switch Lite and Switch OLED branch in two different directions--one a budget version and the other a premium version--the main difference is the price. The original Switch is $300, where it has been priced since launch in 2017. (Nintendo has since released some bundles that include digital copies of games.) The Switch Lite is $200, while the Switch OLED is $350.

It's worth noting here that the Switch LAN adapter is $30, so if having a wired internet connection is important to you, that brings the base cost of an original Switch up to $330. At that point the $350 Switch OLED is only a slight price bump from the standard Switch, though still a significant step up from the Switch Lite.

Specs

The three models of Nintendo Switch have similar internal hardware and other technical specifications, and are similarly sized. The Switch Lite is the smallest and lightest of the bunch, while the OLED adds a minimal amount of bulk to the original form factor. The Switch and Switch OLED also have removable Joy-Con controllers, which is why the official tech specs do not list the Joy-Con buttons as part of the device.