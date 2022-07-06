Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition Releasing August 26

Splatoon 3 is coming soon, and Nintendo is marking the occasion with a special edition Switch. The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is coming on August 26, sporting a special look showing paint splatters and squids. That puts it right ahead of Splatoon 3, which releases on September 9.

The special edition OLED features a special white dock with squid graffiti and a big neon yellow splotch, along with nifty-looking dual-tone purple and green Joy-Cons. And since it's the OLED model, it will have the bigger, brighter screen from the latest Switch hardware revision. The special edition Switch will cost $360, a slight premium over the standard OLED which costs $350.

Relatedly, Nintendo also announced a Splatoon 3 Pro Controller and carrying case, coming alongside the game on 9/9. That special controller will cost $75, and the carrying case will be $25.

Splatoon 3 will be the newest continuation of the splatter-shooter series, starring squid kids attempting to cover the play area in paint while fending off each other. Splatoon 3 will let you clash in 4v4 matches, introduce the next iteration of the co-op Salmon Run mode, and features a new single-player campaign fighting against the Octarians, enemies of the squidlings.