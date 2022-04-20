Nintendo Switch OLED Gets A Rare Discount

The Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale for $325 at Woot right now. The deal applies to the white model Switch OLED and is only available today. If you're interested in this deal, you'll want to grab it as soon as possible.

Woot, an Amazon-owned retailer, offered this very same deal last week, but it sold out in minutes. It's certainly possible that stock will run out before the promotion officially ends tonight.

Last week's Switch OLED deal was the first discount we've ever seen on the Switch OLED, so while 25 bucks off doesn't sound like a lot, this is the best deal you'll likely find for quite some time. Woot's deal comes with free shipping for Amazon Prime members arriving between April 27 and April 29.

In fact, it's exceedingly rare to even see discounts on the regular Nintendo Switch, which launched more than five years ago.