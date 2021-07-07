Nintendo Switch OLED: Everything We Know

In typical fashion, Nintendo surprised fans by unveiling a revision of the Switch hardware. Known officially as the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), this new version improves upon the design of its predecessor in several ways, including the addition of an OLED screen, enhanced audio, and more. While it's not the long-rumored upgraded Switch Pro model that many fans had hoped for, it still represents the next functional step forward for the hybrid console handheld. Below we detail everything you need to know about the upcoming Switch OLED.

Release Date

The Switch OLED is scheduled to launch on October 8 . This date also happens to be the same as the release of Metroid Dread; maybe that's why white is the flagship color for the console .

Price

Switch OLED is priced at $349.99--$50 more than the standard Switch model. You're definitely paying for that OLED screen premium, but this price also includes the new, enhanced Switch dock that features an ethernet jack.

What Is The Switch OLED?

As its name implies, Nintendo's upcoming console sports an OLED screen, allowing it to display a more vibrant image than the LCD screen found on the original Switch and Switch Lite. The screen itself is larger, measuring in at 7 inches instead of the original's 6.2 inches. As the primary feature of the upcoming revision, it's a particular boon to players who primarily play Switch in handheld mode .

Aside from the screen, the Switch OLED also improves upon its predecessor's audio with enhanced sound. That's according to Nintendo's official announcement, although it didn't offer any specifics as to what kind of changes we can expect. Other major improvements include a wider, adjustable kickstand, an updated dock with a wired LAN port, and 64 GB of internal storage. The new Switch dock can also be purchased by itself .

Despite these additions, the Switch OLED's internal architecture is virtually identical to the current models in the market, meaning you won't get improved performance or 4K output. The Joy-Cons it uses are also the same as the original model , meaning that the infamous Joy-Con drift may continue to be an issue.

Why Is Nintendo Releasing The Switch OLED?

If you've been following Nintendo, then chances are you have been aware of the numerous rumors alluding to a new Switch model that beefs up the console's performance and capability. Reports suggested we'd learn about such a revision before E3, but the time came and went without an official announcement. Instead, we got the Switch OLED.

At first blush, the release of this revision seems to run against the prevailing demand for a more powerful Switch from diehard fans. But if anything, the release of the OLED model runs consistent with Nintendo's overall strategy. You need only look to Nintendo's DS and 3DS family of handhelds as a prime example of the company's persistence in consistently releasing revisions to stabilize demand throughout a given console generation. That strategy has appeared frequently in Nintendo's console history.

GameSpot recently spoke to three major games industry analysts to gain insight into why Nintendo has chosen to release the OLED model over an enhanced upgrade. Be sure to check out our feature that answers why Switch OLED is coming for more information on the subject.

Reveal Trailer

Nintendo released a general trailer outlining the new features of the Switch OLED while also offering a glimpse at how it looks compared to its predecessor. You can watch it in the embed above.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console Specs

Below you can find a more detailed look at specs for the Nintendo Switch OLED, including its exact dimensions, weight, video output information, and more. If you want to see how the Switch OLED compares in specs with the other Switch models, be sure to check out our Switch console comparison.

Size 4 inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 0.55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached)

*The depth from the tip of the analog sticks to the tip of the ZL/ZR buttons is 1.12 inches Weight Approximately .71 lbs

(Approximately .93 lbs with Joy-Con controllers attached) Screen Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7.0 inch OLED screen / 1280x720 CPU/GPU NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor Storage 64 GB

Users can easily expand storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately). Wireless Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 Video output Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode

Up to 720p via built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes Audio output Compatible with 5.1ch Linear PCM output

Output via HDMI connector in TV mode Speakers Stereo Buttons Power button / Volume button USB connector USB Type-C

Used for charging or for connecting to the Nintendo Switch dock. Headphone/mic jack 3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard) Game card slot Nintendo Switch game cards microSD card slot Compatible with microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC memory cards

*Once the microSDXC card is inserted, a system update will be necessary. An internet connection is required to perform this system update. Sensor Accelerometer, gyroscope, and brightness sensor Operating environment 41-95 degrees F / 20-80% humidity Internal battery Lithium-ion battery / 4310mAh Battery life Approximately 4.5 - 9 hours

The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 5.5 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Charging time Approximately 3 hours

*When charging while the hardware is in sleep mode

Preorder Details

As of this writing, the Switch OLED model isn't up for preorder at retailers. Check out our Switch OLED preorder guide to ensure you're up to date on the best way to secure yourself a console as soon as possible.