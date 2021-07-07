Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts PlayStation Plus July Games Assassin's Creed Infinity Battlefield 2042 Spotlight GameStop Discord Rebel Moon

Nintendo Switch OLED Dock Can Be Purchased By Itself

Want to upgrade your dock for the built-in LAN port? Nintendo will sell the new dock by itself.

By on

Comments

The Nintendo Switch OLED model comes with a new dock that includes a built-in LAN port, and this new dock will be sold separately for anyone who wants it.

A spokesperson for Nintendo told Digital Trends that white and black versions of the dock will be sold through the Nintendo online store, but not at retail. The dock doesn't come with an HDMI cable or an AC adapter, and it will be delivered in no special packaging. Pricing for the standalone dock was not divulged, nor was a release date.

Click To Unmute
  1. Robocop Rogue City Teaser Trailer
  2. Revolution X for Xbox Series / One / PC - Reveal Trailer
  3. Twitch Plays Baldur's Gate 3 | Panel From Hell 3
  4. EA PLAY Live 2021 Spotlight – The Future of FPS Livestream
  5. PlayStation State of Play Livestream | July 8, 2021
  6. Pokemon Go 5 Year Anniversary Trailer
  7. Blood Bowl 3 Campaign Trailer
  8. My Friend Pedro Ripe for Revenge Trailer
  9. Serial Cleaners Stealth Gameplay Trailer
  10. Roguebook Gem Mine Update Trailer
  11. The Lord Of The Rings Gollum - "A Unique Promise" Trailer
  12. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong Galeb Character Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Nintendo Switch OLED Everything We Know (So Far)

The regular Switch dock is available from the Nintendo store for $60.

The new docks from the OLED mode work with the standard Switch. It might be an attractive proposition for players who want to play or download games from a wired connection for presumably better, more consistent speeds. Nintendo does already sell a LAN adapter for the existing dock, but the built-in option could be considered more elegant. While the new OLED Switch dock has a LAN connection, it loses one of its USB ports, in case that matters to you.

The Nintendo Switch OLED launches on October 8 for $350 USD. The biggest new feature is its 7" OLED screen, and it is seemingly aimed at people who really enjoy handheld mode. It is not the rumored "Pro" model that remains unannounced, though not ruled out.

For more, check out GameSpot's video above where we discuss everything that's new with the Nintendo Switch OLED. You can also read GameSpot's breakdown of why the Switch OLED is coming now, featuring insights and analysis from video game analysts.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Gaming Tech
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)