Nintendo Switch OLED Announced, Coming October 8

After months of rumors, Nintendo has surprise-announced a new Nintendo Switch model. The Nintendo Switch OLED sports a 7-inch screen and a wider adjustable stand. It's coming on October 8 alongside Metroid Dread, and will cost $350.

The announcement notes it includes 64 GB of internal storage, enhanced audio, and a wired LAN port built into the dock. Aside from the HD support in the dock, the debut trailer makes no mention of performance improvements or 4K support, and the technical specs from Nintendo confirm it maxes out at 1080p in TV mode. It will come in the white-and-black finish with a white dock, shown in the trailer and a neon red/blue set with a black dock. All previous Joy-Con controllers will be compatible with the new unit.

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDn pic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

Prior to the announcement, reports widely suggested the device would have a 7-inch OLED screen and a faster graphics element from Nvidia, capable of outputting at 4K in docked mode. The $200 Switch Lite will also remain circulation as the lower-end model. You can check out the full technical specs below.

Nintendo tends to make hardware revisions for its most popular hardware, especially handheld systems like the Game Boy, DS, and 3DS families. The Switch is a cross between a console and handheld, and it already introduced one hardware revision with the Switch Lite.

Nintendo had previously claimed that it would not be announcing a Switch hardware revision this year. And of course, this announcement comes within the context of an ongoing semiconductor shortage that is impacting lots of high-tech industries, including game console production. Nintendo's president says the company is no exception, and that the shortage has impacted Switch supply. That means that the remodeled Switch OLED could be difficult to find. President Joe Biden has launched an investigation into the problem.

Even without a hardware revision, though, the current Switch models have been selling very well. The system has sold almost 80 million units in total across both available models, which means it has now beaten the also-popular Nintendo 3DS. And its software has been no slouch either, as popular first-party game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold over 30 million units in total.

Nintendo Switch OLED Technical Specs