Nintendo Switch Now Fully Compatible With Unreal Engine 4

Epic's Unreal Engine 4 is one of the more popular game engines out there, and dozens of games have been made using its tech. Now, UE 4 developers will be able to bring their games to even more platforms, as the latest release of the engine fully supports Nintendo Switch.

Epic and Nintendo have collaborated on making UE 4 compatible with Switch, and they have now released the source code for the engine to approved creators for free. This new release, UE 4.16, replaces version 4.15, which had experimental support for Switch development.

You can apply to become an approved developer over at Epic's website; if you're approved, you'll gain access to the UE 4 Switch developer forum to talk with other creators.

Unreal Engine 4 powers a huge number of different games on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, such as Street Fighter V, Gears of War 4, and Shenmue III. Not including the Switch source code, the engine is available to anyone for free. You can download it and learn about it over at the Unreal Engine website.