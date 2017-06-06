Nintendo Switch Not Getting Pokemon Ultra Sun/Moon, As Dev Confirms Listing Error

The just-announced 3DS games Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon are not coming to Nintendo Switch, The Pokemon Company has confirmed. A listing for a Switch version of the game with a TBA release date popped up today on a Pokemon site, but this was a "clerical error."

"We would like to address rumours based on a clerical error on the Pokemon press site," a spokesperson said. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon are coming exclusively to Nintendo 3DS family of systems and are not due for release on Nintendo Switch. This listing on the Pokemon press site was made in error and is not indicative of future plans."

This listing was posted on the Pokemon press site and was spotted by Eurogamer writer Tom Phillips. The listing has since been removed.

Intriguingly, there was a report last year that claimed a new version of Sun and Moon called Pokemon Stars would be released for Switch. However, it now seems like that's not happening, at least not yet.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon were announced during the Pokemon Nintendo Direct today. The new versions of the 2016 3DS RPGs launch in November, featuring an "alternate story" and "new features that will allow you to enjoy your adventure even more." Additionally, there will be Pokemon that did not appear in the original versions of the game.

During the Direct, Nintendo also announced Pokken Tournament will be released for Switch. It will feature new fighters, including grass- and ghost-type Pokemon Decidueye. The game will be showcased further at Nintendo's Treehouse Live events during E3.

For those in the mood for something classic, Pokemon Gold and Silver are also being released for Virtual Console on the Nintendo 3DS.