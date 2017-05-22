Nintendo Switch Not Getting Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the follow-up to 2014's well-received Shadow of Mordor, is not coming to the Nintendo Switch--at least not yet.

Speaking to GameSpot, Monolith creative VP Michael de Plater said the studio has "no plans for the Switch at this time." This doesn't rule out the possibility of the game coming to Nintendo's hybrid console someday, but it's not happening right away, it seems.

Our full interview with de Plater covers a number of other topics about Shadow of War, including the evolution of the Nemesis system and how Monolith feels it would be "doomed" if the game is a failure. You can read it here.

Last week, Bungie announced made a similar announcement about Destiny 2 for Switch, saying it has "no plans" for that.

Set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, Shadow of War builds on the story of Shadow of Mordor. Monolith says the game has a "richer, more personal and expansive world." The game brings back the original's Nemesis system as well, which aims to make each playthrough different.

Shadow of War launches on August 22 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. There will be enhanced versions available for Project Scorpio and PS4 Pro. Additionally, Microsoft is a marketing partner for Shadow of War, so you can expect to see the Xbox name popping up in trailers for the game and other materials.