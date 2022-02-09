Nintendo Switch Is Discounted For Amazon Prime Members Right Now

It's very rare for the Nintendo Switch to be available for less than retail price, so even the slightest of discounts feel like a big win. Right now, you can get a Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue/Red Joy-Con controllers for $280. This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members--Woot is owned by Amazon--and comes with free shipping arriving as early as February 16.

To get the discount you'll have to log into your Amazon Prime account. If you've never shopped at Woot, you'll also need to create a Woot account and link it to Prime.

This deal is available until February 28 or until the consoles sell out. We'd be surprised if the consoles didn't sell out before then. Nintendo Switch deals at Woot tend to sell out pretty quickly. If you're interested, you should order as soon as possible.

After securing the Switch, make sure to check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals in February for discounts on first-party games, accessories, and more.