Nintendo Switch Holiday Bundle Returns For Black Friday 2022
The Switch bundle comes with one of the console's best games and three months of Switch Online.
For the fourth year in a row, a Nintendo Switch holiday bundle will be available to purchase in the coming weeks. The bundle once again comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online--just like it did last year. It will be available to purchase at participating retailers starting November 20, which is the beginning of Black Friday week. Like usual, the Switch holiday bundle will retail for $300.
Though Nintendo hasn't confirmed which retailers will have the bundle in stock, historically the bundle has been available at all major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target. Despite widespread availability, the bundle will almost certainly sell out quickly. For the past three years, the Switch holiday bundle has been one of the most popular gaming items during Black Friday.
It's important to note that this bundle comes with the regular Nintendo Switch console, not the OLED model that released last year. It's unclear if we'll see deals on the Switch OLED during Black Friday.
In addition to announcing the return of the holiday bundle, Nintendo revealed official Black Friday game deals, too. Like previous years, you'll be able to save up to $20 on a select batch of exclusives. Here's the list of the games that normally cost $60 that will be on sale. Most of them will likely be $40 at major retailers and on the eShop:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Bravely Default II
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Mario Party Superstars
You'll also be able to grab Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario or Luigi sets) for $60 at participating retailers. Additionally, WarioWare: Get it Together and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain will be 33% off at retailers and the eShop.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
