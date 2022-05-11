Nintendo Switch Hits Lowest Price We've Seen At Amazon And Walmart

Nintendo Switch console deals aren't very common, especially at major retailers. Right now you have the chance to pick up the Nintendo Switch for the best price we can recall at Amazon and Walmart. Both retailers are selling the Switch for $260. There's no telling how long this deal will be available, so you'll want to order ASAP if interested. The deal only applies to the Switch with Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con controllers.

We should emphasize here that this promotion is specifically for the standard Switch that normally costs $300. The Nintendo Switch OLED, which released last fall, isn't on sale--though we have seen a couple of minor discounts on the OLED model in recent months, too.

Still, this is a really impressive deal. Even during the holidays we don't see outright discounts on the base model Switch. It's more common to find Switch bundle deals that include a game or accessories.

If you wind up purchasing the Switch for $260, you could always spend what you saved on some games and accessories. We have a bunch of roundups with recommendations, including our list of the best Nintendo Switch games, best Switch games for kids, and best Switch exclusives.

For accessory recommendations such as carrying cases, controllers, and headsets, take a peek at the roundups listed below: