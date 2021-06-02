Nintendo Switch Hits 20 Million Sales In Japan

Business is booming for Nintendo around the globe, but in its home territory of Japan, the console has reached an impressive milestone of 20 million sales since it was first launched in March 2017.

As reported by Famitsu and translated by Nintendo Life, the official sales number were recorded on June 2 and the list of the top five best-selling Switch games in Japan was also updated. Unsurprisingly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to be the top-selling game on the system.

Business is boomin'

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 6.78 million units sold

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 4.29 million units sold

Pokémon Sword and Shield - 4.05 million units sold

Splatoon 2 - 3.87 million units sold

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 3.84 million units sold

Nintendo recorded 84.59 million Switch console sales in its global figures that were released last month, and by now that number will have climbed even higher. That almost a quarter of all Switch sales originated from Japan shows the strength of the brand in that country, while current international sales forecasts predict that the Switch will soon overtake the Wii's lifetime sales.

Upcoming high-profile releases such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes, and Splatoon 3 will likely see sales continue to steadily increase as the console has entered the midway point of its life-cycle.

More details on what to expect for the Switch will be revealed in a 40-minute E3 2021 Nintendo Direct on Tuesday, June 15. Just don't ask about the rumored Switch Pro, because the company isn't ready to confirm the existence of that device just yet.