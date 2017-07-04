Nintendo Switch Getting RPG The Longest Five Minutes

The role-playing game The Longest Five Minutes is coming to Nintendo Switch. Publisher NIS America made the announcement during a panel at the Anime Expo today, according to DualShockers. The game was previously announced only for PC and PlayStation Vita.

The other piece of news announced during the panel was that The Longest Five Minutes is now coming in 2018, delayed from its previously announced 2017 release window.

The game was released in Japan last summer, only for PS Vita.

NIS America also confirmed that there will be a limited edition version of The Longest Five Minutes for Switch. The $55 bundle will come with the game, the soundtrack (feature two discs and a booklet containing game art), and four lapel pins. All of this comes inside of a collector's edition box, DualShockers reported.

Here is the official description for The Longest Five Minutes:

"Our hero faces the origin of all evil, the Overlord himself, but suddenly loses all memories of his adventure. His finishing moves, the name of his hometown, and even the reason he's trying to defeat the Overlord in the first place, all gone. Our hero tries to regain his priceless memories before it's too late, but the Overlord stands before him, his power unyielding! What can happen in the The Longest Five Minutes!?"