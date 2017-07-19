Nintendo Switch Getting Major League Baseball Game RBI Baseball 17

The Nintendo Switch already has an officially licensed basketball game in the form of NBA Playgrounds. NBA 2K18 and a version of FIFA 18 are coming later this year. Now, another officially licensed sports game has been announced for the console.

Major League Baseball announced that R.B.I. Baseball 17 is launching for Switch on September 5. The company said in a press release that this is particularly notable since it'll become the first licensed pro sports game to be available at retail for the Switch (NBA Playgrounds is a digital-exclusive, apparently).

R.B.I. Baseball 17 is already available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For the Switch version, you can play at home or on the go, though there is no word yet on what differences there might be between the Switch version and the others.

Unlike Sony's MLB The Show series, R.B.I. Baseball is a more stripped-down, arcade style take on pro baseball. Nine-inning games can be completed in under 20 minutes, the developers say, and all 30 MLB parks are included and teams are updated with the latest roster of players.

R.B.I. Baseball 17 for Switch will launch on September 5, priced at $30.