Nintendo Switch Gets Worms W.M.D. With New Content

Worms W.M.D. will be available for Nintendo Switch "later this year," developer and publisher Team17 has announced. The game originally launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in August 2016 and the upcoming Switch version includes the updates made available post-launch.

The Switch release will also include the existing Forts Mode, as well as a new space theme, mushroom and tree forts. There will also be three new outfits and gravestones, among other fresh customisation options. According to Team17, Worms W.M.D. on Switch will support single Joy-Con play, local, and online multiplayer.

On August 31, Nintendo revealed a number of new indie games for Switch during an event it called the "Nindies Summer Showcase." There were a few high-profile announcements, including the Super Meat Boy sequel, Super Meat Boy Forever, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, and a brand-new No More Heroes game titled Travis Strikes Again.

You can watch the trailers for biggest new Nintendo Switch indie announcements from the event here. For those looking for something a bit meatier, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is available now and it earned a 9/10 in GameSpot's Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle review.

"Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle exudes off-beat optimism that never dissolves," said critic Ed Tran. "It's a consistent delight, no matter how challenging the road becomes, because Kingdom Battle's unique turn-based tactics system is in every way a pleasure to engage with.

"Coupled with the annoyingly infectious allure of Rabbids, and the always delightful, colorful world of the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is an implausibly engrossing formula that is positively challenging and endlessly charming."