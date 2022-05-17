Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Rare Discounts At Amazon

Some of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives are on sale right now at Amazon. The promotion drops the price of the digital editions of three Switch hits to just $44: Mario Golf: Super Rush, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and New Super Mario Bros. U. While New Super Mario Bros. U is discounted pretty regularly, the other two rarely drop below $50.

If you purchase any of three games at Amazon, a game key will be added to your digital locker that can then be redeemed on the Switch eShop.

Speaking of the Switch eShop, you can also save five bucks on $50 eShop digital gift cards at Amazon right now. This is essentially free money, and there is no limit on how many codes you can purchase. Just like the game deals, the eShop credit promotion is only available for United States customers.

These are far from the only Nintendo Switch deals available at Amazon. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are discounted to $40 each. Zelda fans can grab The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for $44. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon below:

Best Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon

Meanwhile, Best Buy has an awesome deal on Pikmin 3 Deluxe. The today-only deal drops the price of the charming real-time strategy game from $60 to $30.