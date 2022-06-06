Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Nice Discounts At Amazon

Amazon is discounting a bunch of great Switch games, including low prices on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Skyward Sword, and more. Most of the discounts apply only to physical editions, although many are eligible for same- or next-day delivery if you’re a Prime member.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the newest games on sale. It’s also getting one of the most generous price cuts, down to just $49. It brings a bold new approach to Pokemon games, as you’re able to roam a semi-open world, capture monsters without the need for turn-based combat, and soar through the skies using Pokemon as a means of transportation. Our Pokemon Legends: Arceus review called it the “most daring and inventive the series has been in years.”

If Pokemon isn’t your speed, you’ll find a few other great games on sale. Here’s a closer look at some of the highlights:

Best Switch deals on Amazon

Beyond Switch games, there are a handful of great PS5 and Xbox Series X games also on sale. This includes Tales of Arise, Dying Light 2, and more.

Best PS5 deals on Amazon

Best Xbox Series X deals on Amazon