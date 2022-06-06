The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Nice Discounts At Amazon
Tons of popular Switch games are now on sale, along with a handful of PS5 and Xbox Series X titles.
Amazon is discounting a bunch of great Switch games, including low prices on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Skyward Sword, and more. Most of the discounts apply only to physical editions, although many are eligible for same- or next-day delivery if you’re a Prime member.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the newest games on sale. It’s also getting one of the most generous price cuts, down to just $49. It brings a bold new approach to Pokemon games, as you’re able to roam a semi-open world, capture monsters without the need for turn-based combat, and soar through the skies using Pokemon as a means of transportation. Our Pokemon Legends: Arceus review called it the “most daring and inventive the series has been in years.”
If Pokemon isn’t your speed, you’ll find a few other great games on sale. Here’s a closer look at some of the highlights:
Best Switch deals on Amazon
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity -- $44 ($
60)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $46 ($
60)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 -- $46 ($
60)
- Metroid Dread -- $50 ($
60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe -- $44 ($
60)
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus -- $49 ($
60)
- Skyward Sword -- $44 ($
60)
Beyond Switch games, there are a handful of great PS5 and Xbox Series X games also on sale. This includes Tales of Arise, Dying Light 2, and more.
Best PS5 deals on Amazon
- Dying Light 2 -- $40 ($
60)
- Elden Ring -- $50 ($
60)
- Tales of Arise -- $20 ($
60)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition -- $55 ($
70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves -- $30 ($
50)
Best Xbox Series X deals on Amazon
- Dying Light 2 -- $40 ($
60)
- Tales of Arise -- $20 ($
60)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition -- $55 ($
70)
- Elden Ring -- $50 ($
60)
