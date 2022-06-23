Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale

Nintendo’s aptly named Big Ol’ Super Sale is now live, giving you a way to stock up on exclusives like Super Mario Odyssey, Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Maker 2, and more without breaking the bank. The savings will stick around until July 6, but with a pretty big catalog, you’ll want to take a look and plan out your budget as soon as possible.

If you happened to miss out on Super Mario Maker 2 when it launched in 2019, consider picking it up while on sale for just $42, down from $60. Not only does the great platformer let you craft your own levels and share them online, but it comes with a set of 100+ courses made by Nintendo.

Other Switch exclusive Nintendo games featured in the sale include: Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and Bravely Default 2.

Beyond all the first-party Nintendo games, a bunch of great indies are also on sale. This includes Eastward, Death’s Door, Hades, and Chicory.

The full catalog can be found on the Switch eShop, but we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below. Be sure to check out the deals before they end on July 6. The eShop sale is far from the only big promotion happening right now. Steam's Summer Sale is live now, and PlayStation just kicked off its Mid-Year sale.

Best deals on Switch eShop