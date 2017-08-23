Nintendo Switch-Exclusive Rocket League Cars Revealed And Look Awesome

Rocket League will feature some exclusive, Nintendo-themed content on Switch. Alongside the items we've already seen, developer Psyonix today revealed two cars you'll only find in the Switch version--and one, in particular, looks especially fantastic.

The trailer above first reveals the most obvious inclusions: the Mario NSR and Luigi NSR. These are technically one car, and the version you'll drive is dependent on what team you're on--Mario on Orange and Luigi on Blue. This might prove to be slightly confusing, as each car is primarily red or green, with blue highlights that are meant to look like their suspenders. Regardless of the color, the car features the Super Star boost that leaves behind a trail of stars.

More impressive is the other vehicle, which is based on Metroid. Samus' Gunship resembles the eponymous character; the version we see here sports an orange design and green windows modeled after Samus' visor. Like the Mario car, Samus' Gunship features a special boost (Wave Beam) and will have two different variations to match the team you're playing on. Psyonix says each one is "styled after different Varia Suits." Assuming the version we see here is for the Orange team, the Zero Suit seems like a natural choice for the Blue team version.

In addition to the cars, Rocket League on Switch features exclusive Mario and Luigi Toppers that were shown in the E3 reveal trailer. The game also includes local wireless multiplayer and Cross-Play with other platforms (excluding PS4). It's due out on Switch sometime this holiday.