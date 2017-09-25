Nintendo Switch Eshop Offers Rare Discount, This Time On The Acclaimed Thumper

Thumper came to Nintendo Switch earlier this year, joining PS4, PSVR, PC, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR in hosting this critically acclaimed "rhythm-violence" game (our Thumper review called it "too good to miss"). Now the Nintendo Eshop is offering a discount on the game for a limited time.

Usually costing US $20 / £16, the Eshop is offering a 25% discount and selling the game for $15 / £12. If you want to take advantage of the deal, the discount is on for the next week.

Thumper is a difficult game to describe. It's effectively a rhythm game where you press button to match a beat, but as our Thumper review notes, it offers a distinctive, engrossing experience, and that includes the Nintendo Switch version: "If VR isn't something you have access to or want to invest in, the Switch version of Thumper is arguably the second best route to experience everything this impressive and brutal rhythm game has to offer."

Just last month, Thumper was also released on Xbox One. GameSpot named it one of the best VR games of 2016, and we awarded it a 9/10. You can read more about the game our full review, or check out some boss fight gameplay.