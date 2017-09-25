Nintendo Switch Eshop Offers Rare Discount, This Time On The Acclaimed Thumper

25% discount, but only for a short time.

Last updated by on

1 Comments
Now Playing: Thumper - Rhythm Violence - Gameplay
Related
Thumper
Follow

Thumper came to Nintendo Switch earlier this year, joining PS4, PSVR, PC, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR in hosting this critically acclaimed "rhythm-violence" game (our Thumper review called it "too good to miss"). Now the Nintendo Eshop is offering a discount on the game for a limited time.

Usually costing US $20 / £16, the Eshop is offering a 25% discount and selling the game for $15 / £12. If you want to take advantage of the deal, the discount is on for the next week.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8Gallery image 9Gallery image 10Gallery image 11Gallery image 12Gallery image 13

Thumper is a difficult game to describe. It's effectively a rhythm game where you press button to match a beat, but as our Thumper review notes, it offers a distinctive, engrossing experience, and that includes the Nintendo Switch version: "If VR isn't something you have access to or want to invest in, the Switch version of Thumper is arguably the second best route to experience everything this impressive and brutal rhythm game has to offer."

Just last month, Thumper was also released on Xbox One. GameSpot named it one of the best VR games of 2016, and we awarded it a 9/10. You can read more about the game our full review, or check out some boss fight gameplay.

Filed under:
Thumper
Nintendo Switch
    •   View Comments (1)
    Join the conversation
    There are 1 comments about this story
    Load Comments (1)