Nintendo Switch EShop Makes It Easier To Buy Games From Japan And Elsewhere

It looks like Nintendo Switch users may soon have a new way to pay for games on the Eshop. According to Nintendo Everything, the Japanese Switch eShop now supports PayPal as a payment option, though the functionality doesn't appear to be live in the rest of the world, at least not yet.

It's not uncommon for features to have different release schedules based on geographic location, so it could just be a matter of time before PayPal is added in North America and Europe. We'll report back with more details as they're made available. However, keep in mind that this simplifies the process for purchasing games from the Japanese EShop, which can be done thanks to the Switch being region-free.

As Nintendo Everything reminds us, PayPal is already a supported payment option when buying games through Nintendo's website.

In other news about the Switch's eShop, Nintendo announced this week that a free demo for Pokken Tournament DX will be released into the store "soon."

The Switch may be getting PayPal support soon, but the hybrid console is still without streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. These services, along with others and further functionality of all kind, may be rolled out at a later date.

Currently, online multiplayer is free for Switch. However, in 2018 Nintendo will launch its online membership programming, charging $4/month or $20/year for a subscription. This is substantially below the rates that Microsoft and Sony charge for their services, though it's not an apples-to-apples comparison.