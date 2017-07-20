Nintendo Switch eShop Facing Issues Right Now [UPDATE: WORKING AGAIN]

[UPDATE] The eShop issues appear to be resolved and the store is now working normally.

The original story is below.

It looks like the Nintendo Switch's eShop is having some issues right now, as people are reporting that they cannot access the store. It's unfortunate timing, as Splatoon 2 launches today. Attempts to log into the eShop return the error code 2811-7504.

GameSpot was unable to log into the eShop from a US account, though we were able to sign in with no issue from an Australian account. As usual, your mileage may vary, but what seems clear is that there is some issue affecting at least a portion of players.

Splatoon 2 launched today, July 21, exclusively for Switch. GameSpot's review scored the game an 8/10. Reviewer Kallie Plagge said, "If you played a lot of the original, the sequel has enough to keep you coming back, and if you're new to the game, it's a fantastic place to jump in."

We will update this post with more details on the eShop issues as they become available.

