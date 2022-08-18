Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Unique RPGs and Indies This Week

This week's Nintendo eShop has a couple of charming indie additions, including Cursed to Golf, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, We are OFK, but otherwise--there's no big, shiny titles in the new roster.

Cursed to Golf is a combination of golfing and the roguelike genre, an intriguing premise. You play as a golfer trapped in golf purgatory, and in order to resurrect, need to play across 18 dungeon-like levels without dying. In GameSpot's Cursed to Golf review, Steven Petite rated it a 9/10. "Every aspect of Cursed to Golf comes together to form a truly special and unique game," Petite said. "With its simple hook, brilliantly designed levels, huge suite of dynamic abilities, and a finely balanced roguelike structure, Cursed to Golf is a constant delight."

We are OFK is an "interactive narrative" and follows five friends trying to make it in the LA music scene. RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, is another indie title, with a unique hand-drawn art style. In it, you play as a young boy exploring the RPG he created in his handwritten journal. Zelda-like Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince follows protagonist Lily as she tries to defeat the Minotaur King.

For a limited time, Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can also try Pokken Tournament DX--the Pokemon fighting game--for free. The free trial lasts until August 24, and if players are interested in purchasing, Pokken Tournament DX will be discounted 30% off until August 31.

Available Now, August 18

ALUMNI – Escape Room Adventure

Amazing Pets Bundle

Arcade Archives GUN & FRONTIER

Break thru the wall

Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince

Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator, real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022

Chameneon

Cyber Protocol Prologue

Dyna Bomb 2

EXTREME BIKE X

Fashion Girls

Hero Wheels

Hobo: Tough Life

Home Deco Puzzles

Hot Sento Girls and love

Irresistible Mistakes

Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison

Kartoon Racing: Singleplayer Multiplayer Racing

Knight’s Castle – Medieval Minigames for Toddlers and Kids

Light Fairytale Episode 2

Litguy Adventure

Marmoset

My Divorce Story

Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire

PunchMan Online

Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School

Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Legendary Edition

Slaycation Paradise

Super Glow Puzzle

The Room Two

Thymesia – Cloud Version

Treehouse Riddle

Viki Spotter: School

We Are OFK

Zumba Garden

Available August 19

Arenas Of Tanks

PROJECT : KNIGHT 2 Dusk of Souls

Strike Buster Prototype

Sweet Bakery Tycoon Extended Edition

Available August 23

Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?

Yars: Recharged

RITE

Available August 24

Blob Quest

Islets

Kid Ball Adventure