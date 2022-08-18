Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Unique RPGs and Indies This Week
Plus, Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can try Pokken Tournament DX for free.
This week's Nintendo eShop has a couple of charming indie additions, including Cursed to Golf, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, We are OFK, but otherwise--there's no big, shiny titles in the new roster.
Cursed to Golf is a combination of golfing and the roguelike genre, an intriguing premise. You play as a golfer trapped in golf purgatory, and in order to resurrect, need to play across 18 dungeon-like levels without dying. In GameSpot's Cursed to Golf review, Steven Petite rated it a 9/10. "Every aspect of Cursed to Golf comes together to form a truly special and unique game," Petite said. "With its simple hook, brilliantly designed levels, huge suite of dynamic abilities, and a finely balanced roguelike structure, Cursed to Golf is a constant delight."
We are OFK is an "interactive narrative" and follows five friends trying to make it in the LA music scene. RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, is another indie title, with a unique hand-drawn art style. In it, you play as a young boy exploring the RPG he created in his handwritten journal. Zelda-like Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince follows protagonist Lily as she tries to defeat the Minotaur King.
For a limited time, Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can also try Pokken Tournament DX--the Pokemon fighting game--for free. The free trial lasts until August 24, and if players are interested in purchasing, Pokken Tournament DX will be discounted 30% off until August 31.
Available Now, August 18
- ALUMNI – Escape Room Adventure
- Amazing Pets Bundle
- Arcade Archives GUN & FRONTIER
- Break thru the wall
- Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
- Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator, real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022
- Chameneon
- Cyber Protocol Prologue
- Dyna Bomb 2
- EXTREME BIKE X
- Fashion Girls
- Hero Wheels
- Hobo: Tough Life
- Home Deco Puzzles
- Hot Sento Girls and love
- Irresistible Mistakes
- Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison
- Kartoon Racing: Singleplayer Multiplayer Racing
- Knight’s Castle – Medieval Minigames for Toddlers and Kids
- Light Fairytale Episode 2
- Litguy Adventure
- Marmoset
- My Divorce Story
- Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire
- PunchMan Online
- Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School
- Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Legendary Edition
- Slaycation Paradise
- Super Glow Puzzle
- The Room Two
- Thymesia – Cloud Version
- Treehouse Riddle
- Viki Spotter: School
- We Are OFK
- Zumba Garden
Available August 19
- Arenas Of Tanks
- PROJECT : KNIGHT 2 Dusk of Souls
- Strike Buster Prototype
- Sweet Bakery Tycoon Extended Edition
Available August 23
- Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?
- Yars: Recharged
- RITE
Available August 24
- Blob Quest
- Islets
- Kid Ball Adventure
