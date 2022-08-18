Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Unique RPGs and Indies This Week

This week's Nintendo eShop has a couple of charming indie additions, including Cursed to Golf, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, We are OFK, but otherwise--there's no big, shiny titles in the new roster.

Cursed to Golf is a combination of golfing and the roguelike genre, an intriguing premise. You play as a golfer trapped in golf purgatory, and in order to resurrect, need to play across 18 dungeon-like levels without dying. In GameSpot's Cursed to Golf review, Steven Petite rated it a 9/10. "Every aspect of Cursed to Golf comes together to form a truly special and unique game," Petite said. "With its simple hook, brilliantly designed levels, huge suite of dynamic abilities, and a finely balanced roguelike structure, Cursed to Golf is a constant delight."

We are OFK is an "interactive narrative" and follows five friends trying to make it in the LA music scene. RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, is another indie title, with a unique hand-drawn art style. In it, you play as a young boy exploring the RPG he created in his handwritten journal. Zelda-like Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince follows protagonist Lily as she tries to defeat the Minotaur King.

For a limited time, Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can also try Pokken Tournament DX--the Pokemon fighting game--for free. The free trial lasts until August 24, and if players are interested in purchasing, Pokken Tournament DX will be discounted 30% off until August 31.

Available Now, August 18

  • ALUMNI – Escape Room Adventure
  • Amazing Pets Bundle
  • Arcade Archives GUN & FRONTIER
  • Break thru the wall
  • Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
  • Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator, real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022
  • Chameneon
  • Cyber Protocol Prologue
  • Dyna Bomb 2
  • EXTREME BIKE X
  • Fashion Girls
  • Hero Wheels
  • Hobo: Tough Life
  • Home Deco Puzzles
  • Hot Sento Girls and love
  • Irresistible Mistakes
  • Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison
  • Kartoon Racing: Singleplayer Multiplayer Racing
  • Knight’s Castle – Medieval Minigames for Toddlers and Kids
  • Light Fairytale Episode 2
  • Litguy Adventure
  • Marmoset
  • My Divorce Story
  • Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire
  • PunchMan Online
  • Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School
  • Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Legendary Edition
  • Slaycation Paradise
  • Super Glow Puzzle
  • The Room Two
  • Thymesia – Cloud Version
  • Treehouse Riddle
  • Viki Spotter: School
  • We Are OFK
  • Zumba Garden

Available August 19

  • Arenas Of Tanks
  • PROJECT : KNIGHT 2 Dusk of Souls
  • Strike Buster Prototype
  • Sweet Bakery Tycoon Extended Edition

Available August 23

  • Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?
  • Yars: Recharged
  • RITE

Available August 24

  • Blob Quest
  • Islets
  • Kid Ball Adventure
