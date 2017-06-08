Nintendo Switch EShop Adds Two More Games

The Nintendo eShop has been updated today, bringing another pair of notable games to Nintendo Switch.

The first is Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, the most recent installment in WayForward's platforming series. Originally released last December for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Vita, and Wii U, the game stars the eponymous genie who must use her shape-shifting powers to transform into various animals and navigate side-scrolling stages. The Switch version includes a Hardcore mode and features platform-specific content in the form of 150 HD Rumble events.

The second title available today is another NeoGeo classic, Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad. Like the first Shock Troopers, 2nd Squad is a military action game that features overhead run-and-gun gameplay for up to two players. In addition to four playable characters, the game has branching paths and allows players to jump into vehicles to mow down foes.

The procedurally-generated platformer Gonner was also slated to arrive on Switch today, but the game's developer confirmed via Twitter that it had been pushed back indefinitely.

Switch owners can download Shantae: Half-Genie Hero for $20, while Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad retails for $8.