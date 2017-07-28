Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Two More Games Today

Another pair of games has been added to the Nintendo Switch Eshop. Namco Museum and Ultra Hyperball round out what has been a busier-than-usual week for the service.

Namco Museum is the highlight of today's releases. The retro compilation retails for $30 and features some of the publisher's most popular arcade classics, including Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaga, Tower of Druga, and more. All of the arcade games feature online leaderboards, and players can hold the Switch vertically to simulate their original arcade display.

Perhaps the most notable title in the collection, however, is Pac-Man Vs., the rare multiplayer Pac-Man game that was originally released for GameCube. Pac-Man Vs. was one of the first games to utilize the system's GameCube-Game Boy Advance link cable. Three players would play as ghosts on the television, which displayed only a limited view of the maze, while the fourth controlled Pac-Man using a Game Boy Advance. Players will need two Switch consoles in order to play Pac-Man Vs., but only one copy of the game; a free app can be downloaded from the Eshop that allows players to join a session that's being hosted on the other Switch.

The other new release today is Ultra Hyperball. This retro-inspired party game retails for $10 and has players vying to keep the ball in the air. The game features pixel visuals, five different game styles, and two-to-four player co-op and versus modes. You can watch a trailer for the game below.

Five other games have been added to the Switch Eshop this week. The first, Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star, was released this past Tuesday in both physical and digital formats. That game was followed by four releases yesterday, which were headlined by the frantic multiplayer cooking game, Overcooked: Special Edition.