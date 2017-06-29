Nintendo Switch EShop Adds Two More Games Today

Two more digital games arrive ahead of Splatoon 2's release next month.

While many Switch (and Wii U) owners may be looking forward to tomorrow's release of the first Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC pack, today offers a reason to check out the eShop. A pair of new games launch today for Switch owners.

The first of these is Gonner, a procedurally generated platformer that features elements of roguelikes. It's also incredibly difficult, a fact the official description doesn't shy away from acknowledging, telling prospective buyers outright, "You will die. A lot. This is by design, but it's not made to feel unfair."

Gonner was originally set to be released for Switch earlier in June, only for it to be delayed indefinitely. A reason for this has not been provided, but that wait fortunately turned out to be only three weeks. You can pick up the game today for $10/£9; a trailer for the PC version can be seen above.

Also new on the eShop today is another ACA Neo Geo game. This time around it's Magical Drop II, a puzzle game in the mold of Bust-a-Move (aka Puzzle Bobble), where you fire orbs up to create matches and clear the screen. It features two-player support and carries the standard Neo Geo game pricing of $8/£6.29.

These are the first new additions to the eShop this week. Last week saw the release of three games, including the excellent Cave Story+. The system's next big release comes on July 21, when Splatoon 2 arrives.

