Nintendo Switch EShop Adds Two More Games Today

The second and third games of the week launch today on the eShop.

Last updated by on

3 Comments
Related
Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
Follow
Fatal Fury 2
Follow

Following four other game releases in the past week, the Nintendo Switch eShop adds another two today.

First is Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas. This is an action-adventure game that has drawn frequent comparisons to the Zelda series, and indeed, that appears to be what Cornfox & Bros. was going for. Originally released for iOS in 2013, it has since been ported to PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Vita. It features a pleasant soundtrack by Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu, with this Switch version running at 1080p (in docked mode) and 60 FPS. Oceanhorn costs $15.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8Gallery image 9Gallery image 10Gallery image 11

Today's other new release is the latest ACA Neo Geo game, Fatal Fury 2. Like so many other Neo Geo titles on Switch, it's a fighting game. This one dates back to 1992 and, like its predecessor, features a system where players can move between two planes, allowing them to fight in the foreground or background. It also introduces five new characters. It carries the standard Neo Geo game pricing of $8.

These two games follow the launch of Cave Story+ on the eShop on Tuesday. Last week also saw multiple Switch games debut, with Arms, Sengoku, Mighty Gunvolt Burst, and Cars 3 all arriving for Switch. Barring any releases not listed on Nintendo's website, the system's next eShop game may be ultra-tough platformer Gonner on June 29.

Filed under:
Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
Fatal Fury 2
Nintendo Switch
    •   View Comments (3)
    Join the conversation
    There are 3 comments about this story
    Load Comments (3)