Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Three New Games Today

Following the release of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle earlier this week, another handful of games has now arrived in the Nintendo Switch Eshop. Today, three more titles have been added to the digital store.

Headlining today's batch of releases is the Gunvolt series compilation, Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack. This game combines the original Azure Striker Gunvolt and its sequel into one package, both of which now run at 60 FPS and have higher resolution visuals. In addition to those visual improvements, Striker Pack includes all of the DLC that was released for the two games and features HD Rumble and Switch Pro Controller support. The game is currently only available for Switch digitally for $40/£31.49, but players will have a chance to pick up a physical copy of Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack this October.

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack

Also available today is the requisite ACA Neo Geo game. This week, it's the 2D arcade shoot-'em-up Zed Blade. Players select an aircraft and blast their way through horizontally-scrolling stages on a quest to stop the rogue space fortress Yggdrasil. Like previous ACA Neo Geo titles, Zed Blade retails for $8/£6.29.

The final new Eshop game releasing today is League of Evil, an 8-bit platformer originally released for mobile devices. The game challenges players with jumping and punching their way through over 140 levels spread into four chapters. New to the Switch release is a level editor, allowing players to create their own stages and share them with others online. League of Evil runs for $8/£7.19.