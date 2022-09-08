Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Splat Attacks, Mechanized Poetry, And Heavy Metal Action This Week

Every week brings dozens of new games to the Nintendo Switch eShop, and the latest selection of titles include the return of the splat pack, adorable robots, and a Ragnarok 'n roll first-person shooter. Splatoon 3 is the biggest release, as Nintendo's flagship competitive multiplayer shooter mixes a fun campaign mode with robust multiplayer options.

"Splatoon 3 serves as a refinement and compilation of everything that came before it. It's less novel this time around, but it's still a delight and all comes together as the most robust Splatoon game yet," Steve Watts wrote in GameSpot's Splatoon 3 review.

As a reminder, anyone looking to hop into Splatoon 3 can also earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the game, which can be used toward purchasing your next eligible digital game or DLC. If you already preordered the game digitally you'll also receive those extra points, and the promotion runs until September 30.

For a more violent alternative, BPM: Bullets Per Minute debuts on the Switch this week. A combo of Valkyrie warriors, an epic rock opera soundtrack, and action that's intrinsically linked to the soundtrack, this version of BPM also includes the Overdrive update that adds new characters, more weapons, a brand-new chapter, new difficulty modes.

Another interesting game available from September 9 is Haiku the Robot. It has side-scrolling action, a vast world to explore, and it's all wrapped up with a great art style. To see what else is coming to the eShop, you can check the full list below.

Available now

Splatoon 3

Arcade Archives: PAC & PAL

Battleship War: Time to Sink the Fleet

BPM: Bullets Per Minute

Canfield Solitaire Collection

Chenso Club

City Traffic Driver 2

Game Type DX

Hell Pie

Into The Dark

Justice Sucks

Mahjong Connect Onet Puzzle

Matisse's 3D World

Fashion Princess

Pandaty

Pixel Game Maker Series: Ninja Sneaking R

Radical Rex

Ramp Bike Jumping

Rick Henderson

Skycadia

Sokoban Block Puzzle

Supaplex WOW!

The Gallery

The Hand of Glory

The Last Run: Dead Zombie Shooter

The Vampires

Viki Spotter: The Farm

Viki Spotter: Zoo

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School

Wind of Shuriken

Zombies in City: Apocalypse Survival

Zumba Blitz

Available September 9

Catmaze

Haiku the Robot

Food Truck Tycoon: Premium Edition

To Leave

Available September 12

Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D

Available September 13

Little Orpheus

Nobody Saves the World and Frozen Hearth Bundle

Svoboda 1945: Liberation

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden