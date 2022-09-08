Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Splat Attacks, Mechanized Poetry, And Heavy Metal Action This Week

Get ready for some family-friendly squid games this week.

Every week brings dozens of new games to the Nintendo Switch eShop, and the latest selection of titles include the return of the splat pack, adorable robots, and a Ragnarok 'n roll first-person shooter. Splatoon 3 is the biggest release, as Nintendo's flagship competitive multiplayer shooter mixes a fun campaign mode with robust multiplayer options.

"Splatoon 3 serves as a refinement and compilation of everything that came before it. It's less novel this time around, but it's still a delight and all comes together as the most robust Splatoon game yet," Steve Watts wrote in GameSpot's Splatoon 3 review.

Now Playing: Splatoon 3 Video Review In Progress

As a reminder, anyone looking to hop into Splatoon 3 can also earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the game, which can be used toward purchasing your next eligible digital game or DLC. If you already preordered the game digitally you'll also receive those extra points, and the promotion runs until September 30.

For a more violent alternative, BPM: Bullets Per Minute debuts on the Switch this week. A combo of Valkyrie warriors, an epic rock opera soundtrack, and action that's intrinsically linked to the soundtrack, this version of BPM also includes the Overdrive update that adds new characters, more weapons, a brand-new chapter, new difficulty modes.

Another interesting game available from September 9 is Haiku the Robot. It has side-scrolling action, a vast world to explore, and it's all wrapped up with a great art style. To see what else is coming to the eShop, you can check the full list below.

Available now

  • Splatoon 3
  • Arcade Archives: PAC & PAL
  • Battleship War: Time to Sink the Fleet
  • BPM: Bullets Per Minute
  • Canfield Solitaire Collection
  • Chenso Club
  • City Traffic Driver 2
  • Game Type DX
  • Hell Pie
  • Into The Dark
  • Justice Sucks
  • Mahjong Connect Onet Puzzle
  • Matisse's 3D World
  • Fashion Princess
  • Pandaty
  • Pixel Game Maker Series: Ninja Sneaking R
  • Radical Rex
  • Ramp Bike Jumping
  • Rick Henderson
  • Skycadia
  • Sokoban Block Puzzle
  • Supaplex WOW!
  • The Gallery
  • The Hand of Glory
  • The Last Run: Dead Zombie Shooter
  • The Vampires
  • Viki Spotter: The Farm
  • Viki Spotter: Zoo
  • White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
  • Wind of Shuriken
  • Zombies in City: Apocalypse Survival
  • Zumba Blitz

Available September 9

  • Catmaze
  • Haiku the Robot
  • Food Truck Tycoon: Premium Edition
  • To Leave

Available September 12

  • Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D

Available September 13

  • Little Orpheus
  • Nobody Saves the World and Frozen Hearth Bundle
  • Svoboda 1945: Liberation
  • Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden
