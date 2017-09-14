Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Six New Games Today

It's a fairly busy week for Nintendo Switch. Following the release of Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition on September 12, another six new games have now been added to the console's Eshop today, with two more slated to arrive tomorrow.

As usual, today's batch of releases includes a new ACA Neo Geo title: SpinMaster, a cartoony beat-'em-up originally released in 1993. The game allows up to two players to play together as Johnny and Tom, who must use a variety of different weapons (including a yo-yo) to fight their way through side-scrolling stages and stop the mad scientist Dr. De Playne. Like all other ACA Neo Geo games, SpinMaster carries a price tag of $8/£6.29.

Also available today is Semispheres, a split-screen "parallel puzzle game" that has you controlling two characters simultaneously to work through puzzles. It retails for $10. Beyond that is Quest of Dungeons ($9/£8), a dungeon crawler with retro visuals and permadeath. Rounding out today's new releases are 36 Fragments of Midnight ($3/£3), a stylish, procedurally-generated platformer; Kingdom: New Lands ($15/£13.49), a unique side-scrolling simulation/strategy game; and the kart racer Beach Buggy Racing ($10/£10).

There are other titles still on the way to Switch soon. Tomorrow, September 15, sees the release of Robonauts, a side-scrolling action game that has players switching gravity to jump between planets and blast foes. The game typically retails for $15, but those who pick it up in the next two weeks can get it for a discounted $13.49. Meanwhile, basketball fans will be able to play the newest installment in 2K Sports' popular basketball series, NBA 2K18, also on September 15.

Nintendo also released a number of free updates and demos for Switch and 3DS following yesterday's Direct presentation, including a demo of Square Enix's beautiful Switch-exclusive RPG, Project Octopath Traveler. You can find a roundup of the other major news, videos, and release dates from the broadcast here.

This story has been corrected.

