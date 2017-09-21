Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Seven New Games This Week

It's a packed week of releases for Nintendo Switch. Seven new games arrive for the console this week, and there are some very notable titles among the bunch.

Headlining this week's releases is Pokken Tournament DX, an updated port of the Pokemon fighting game. This version includes a handful of new features that weren't available in the Wii U title, such as new Pokemon like Empoleon and Decidueye, a Team Battle mode, and online group matches. Pokken Tournament DX releases on Friday, September 22, but those planning to purchase it digitally will be able to download it tonight from the Eshop beginning at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET.

Also arriving on September 22 is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, the well-received Dragon Ball RPG/fighting game. New to the Switch version are some console-exclusive features, such as ad-hoc multiplayer, optional motion controls to perform signature Dragon Ball attacks like the Kamehameha, and two-player multiplayer using a single Joy-Con each. Critic Heidi Kemps called the original release "among the best games to emerge from this beloved franchise" in our Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 review.

This week's other notable titles are SteamWorld Dig 2 and Thimbleweed Park, both of which are available now in the Switch Eshop. SteamWorld Dig 2 is a Metroidvania-style side-scrolling adventure. Players take on the role of a steambot named Dorothy and must use their pickaxe to navigate the game's labyrinthine world and reunite her with a lost companion. Thimbleweed Park, meanwhile, is a point-and-click adventure game from the co-creator of Maniac Mansion. The game features five characters that players can freely switch between and was inspired by television series like The X-Files and Twin Peaks.

Rounding out this week's releases is the latest ACA Neo Geo game, Art of Fighting; the matching puzzle game Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase; and the Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game. You can see the full list of this week's new Switch titles below.

This Week's Nintendo Switch New Releases

September 20

Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase

September 21

ACA Neo Geo Art of Fighting

SteamWorld Dig 2

Thimbleweed Park

September 22