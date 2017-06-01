Nintendo Switch EShop Adds Its Second New Game Of The Week

Switch owners will have another game option on the eShop beginning today, Nintendo has announced. It marks the second new release of the week.

Today's addition is the latest title in the ACA Neo Geo line: Last Resort. Unlike so many of the other Neo Geo games available on Switch, this isn't a fighting game; it's instead a classic side-scrolling shoot-em-up from 1992. It can be had for $8/£6.29.

Last Resort follows this week's earlier release, Astro Duel Deluxe. This is also a retro-style shooter, albeit a much more colorful one that is essentially an enhanced version of a game released on PC last year. It offers local multiplayer support for 1-6 players and costs $15/£12.59.

Last week was a slightly busier one on the eShop, with a total of three new games: Disgaea 5 Complete, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, and The King of Fighters '99.