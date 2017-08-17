Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Four New Games Today

Another batch of new games is now available in the Nintendo Switch Eshop. Today, four more titles have been added to the console's library.

As usual, one of the new games available today is an ACA Neo Geo classic. This time, Switch owners can pick up Magician Lord, a fantasy action game that originally launched alongside the Neo Geo. Players guide a magician named Elaton through side-scrolling stages to save the world from the evil Gal-Agiese. Like other ACA Neo Geo titles, Magician Lord retails for $8/£6.29.

Magician Lord

Also available today are the party game compilations, Jackbox Party Pack and Jackbox Party Pack 2. Each one retails for $25/£19 and contains five popular party games like You Don't Know Jack, Fibbage XL, Drawful, Quiplash, and more. Rounding out today's batch of new titles is Sky Ride, an aerial action game that has players piloting a high-speed bike and battling swarms of enemies. Sky Ride runs for $7.

Two other games were also released for Switch earlier this week: the critically acclaimed new Sonic game, Sonic Mania, and Troll and I. Also arriving soon to the console is Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure, which includes all five episodes of Season One as well as all three episodes from the game's Adventure Pass. Minecraft: Story Mode releases on August 22.