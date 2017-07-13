Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Five More Games Today

Switch owners still have one more week to wait for the console's next major release, Splatoon 2, but they have a few new options to play in the interim. This week, five more titles have been added to the Switch Eshop, while a few notable demos are available to download as well on 3DS.

As usual, one of the new Switch games is an ACA Neo Geo classic. This time, it's Fatal Fury Special, and like other Neo Geo releases, it retails on the Eshop for $8/£6.29. This particular game is an upgraded version of Fatal Fury 2, featuring faster game speed, combo attacks, and a roster of 15 fighters. Fatal Fury Special is also available to download today on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Fatal Fury Special

This week also sees the simple and stylish party brawler De Mambo arrive on Switch. The game costs $13/£10 and allows up to four players to battle against one another with only a Joy-Con each. Players use a single button to charge up attacks and ram their foes through destructible stages and off the screen. The game also features a cooperative survival mode and over 70 single-player levels.

The rest of the new releases are largely comprised of intriguing indie puzzlers. Death Squared ($15/£12) is a cooperative puzzle game in which one, two, or four players must guide robots through hazard-laden stages; I and Me ($10) is a puzzle platformer that challenges players with controlling two cats simultaneously through side-scrolling levels; and the straightforwardly-named Levels+: Addictive Puzzle Game ($7) has players sliding and matching panels to level them up and defeat other panels in their way. You can see screenshots of each above.

On the 3DS front, handheld players have two new demos to download from the Eshop. This week, Nintendo has released trial versions of the Mii-based RPG Miitopia and the side-scrolling Pikmin spinoff Hey! Pikmin. This is a good chance to try out the two titles before they both launch on July 28.

While Splatoon 2 may not be available for another week, Switch owners can still try the game a little early by downloading the Splatfest World Premiere demo. The demo lets players participate in Splatoon 2's first Splatfest event, which takes place this Saturday, July 15, from 3-7 PM ET / 6-9 PM PT for US players and 5-9 PM BST for those in the UK.