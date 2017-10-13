Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Eight New Games This Week

A new batch of games is coming to the Nintendo Switch Eshop. Seven more titles arrive to the digital service today, many of which are definitely worth a look for those anxious to buy something new for their Switch.

One of today's new releases is Yono and the Celestial Elephants, an adorable isometric puzzle-adventure game. Players must help the titular elephant Yono navigate through three dungeons, using his trunk to spray water, shoot flames, and more in order to solve puzzles. The game also features four towns full of NPCs and sidequests, as well as a variety of treasures to find. Yono and the Celestial Elephants runs for $15/£13.

Yono and the Celestial Elephants

Also available today is Wulverblade, a retro-style side-scrolling beat-'em-up. The game features a "historically accurate" story and has players battling through eight levels in the campaign mode to defeat the invading Roman army. Wulverblade also supports two-player co-op and features an arena mode. It retails in the Eshop for $20/£15.

You can find the full list of this week's Switch releases below, but some other notable ones from today include the latest ACA Neo Geo game, The King of Fighters '95 ($8/£6.29), the wilderness survival game The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition ($15/£15), the top-down shooter Neon Chrome ($15/£13), and chaotic platformer 88 Heroes: 98 Heroes Edition ($30/£30). Those join the bullet-hell brawler Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle and the retro-style platformer Tiny Barbarian DX, both of which were released earlier this week in stores and in the Eshop. Finally, a free demo for Oceanhorn is also now available to download.

This Week's New Nintendo Switch Releases

October 10

Tiny Barbarian DX

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle

October 12

88 Heroes: 98 Heroes Edition

ACA Neo Geo: The King of Fighters '95

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition

Neon Chrome

Squareboy vs. Bullies: Arena Edition

Unbox: Newbie's Adventure

Wulverblade

Yono and the Celestial Elephants

This story has been updated.