Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Classic RPGs, Quick Action, And Exciting Crab-Fishing This Week

If you've been looking to refresh your Switch library lately, the good news is that this week has plenty of games to choose from. There's a big number of new titles up for sale on the eShop, ranging from the rebirth of a classic RPG to the next installment in the high-speed Gunvolt series.

Live A Live is one of the big highlights this week, a remake of the 1994 classic that has been updated with sharper 2D visuals and high-definition assets. The key hook of the game is that each chapter of its lengthy story stars a different character, each with their own set of abilities and mechanics that'll change how you approach the various storylines. The game was also noteworthy for being a launchpad for several of the people who worked on it, including Chrono Trigger co-director Takashi Tokata.

"Live A Live not only holds up well, but manages to feel unique, compelling, and excitingly original even when compared to its modern contemporaries," Heidi Kemps wrote in GameSpot's Live A Live review.

For fans of 2D action, Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 arrives to deliver some lightning-quick and stylish action. You'll be able to switch between new star Kirin and series protagonist Gunvolt on the fly, and one of the new gameplay mechanics includes Image Pulses, collectable summons and equipment called forth from Gunvolt's own memories.

In the MOBA department, this week marks the one-year anniversary of Pokemon Unite. There'll be plenty to celebrate as the game adds new Unite licenses, Holowear and gifts for logging in, the start of Battle Pass Season 9, and an Anniversary Cake Challenge to sink your teeth into. If you're into retro games, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is also worth checking out as it includes some of the best fighting games of the 1990s, including several Darkstalkers and Street Fighter Alpha titles.

There are a few other odd games debuting on the Switch as well this week. Bricky to Me is a cute puzzle-platformer with randomly-generated rooms to work through, Arsonist Heaven is an action platformer presented in a retro pixel art style, and there's a new Deadliest Catch game where you get to take part in dangerous sea races and catch as many crabs as you dare. No, really.

You can find the full list of this week's releases below.

Available now

Aery: Vikings

Bricky to Me

Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle

Clutter Evolution: Beyond Xtreme

Coromon

Darker Skies

Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator

Driving Quest

Arcade Archives: Dragon Saber

Egg Over It: Fall Flat from the Top

Faith & Shield: Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022

Farm Manager 2022

First Time In Paris

House Builder

Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks

Master Sleuth Bundle

Mini Subway: Logic on the Metro Line

Mojito the Cat

Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4x4 City Offroad Kart

Pet Rock

Raging Blasters

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms

Severed Steel

Solitaire Collection

Supaplex GO!

The Legacy: The Tree of Might

Wally and the Fantastic Predators

Wayward Strand

July 22

Live A Live

Animal Rivals: Up In The Air

Dungeon Slime Collection

Hover Racer

Inertia: Redux

Sakura Fantasy

Under the Jolly Roger: Complete Edition

July 23

Secrets of Light and Shadow

July 27

Arsonist Heaven

GemaBoy Zero Origins

Train Valley: Console Edition

July 28

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3