Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Basketball And Daily Grind RPGs This Week
Shoot some hoops, return to Monkey Island, and level up doing menial tasks in this week's Switch eShop selection.
Every week brings new titles to the Nintendo Switch eShop, and this week the hybrid system is getting ready to take on all challengers in the basketball court, return to a legendary adventure series, and dive into the exciting world of running a bed and breakfast.
Available right now on the Nintendo eShop is NBA 2K23, the latest chapter in the annual sports series. Like previous games, NBA 2K23 is all about building your own legend on and off the court, rising from rookie prospect to NBA legend. For fans of piracy--the good kind--Return to Monkey Island arrives on September 19 to chart a new course for Guybrush Threepwood. Set after the events of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, the game features series creator Ron Gilbert at the helm and was developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.
Created by the development team that worked on Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default, Various Daylife combines familiar adventure-RPG mechanics with simulation-RPG structures while promoting character growth through everyday work. There'll be over 20 job classes and more than 100 types of daily tasks to tackle, with each new day being an opportunity to grow your character and deepen your relationships with the locals.
Here's everything else you can grab on the Switch right now and over the next couple of days:
Available now
- Various Daylife
- Bear & Breakfast
- NBA 2K23
- Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy
- Accident
- Ankora: Lost Days
- Arcade Archives CHAMPION WRESTLER
- Brutal Chase Turbo
- Devoured by Darkness
- Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition
- Family Man
- Foretales
- Gold Crusader
- Gunslingers & Zombies
- Innocence Island
- Japanese Escape Games The Mansion of Tricks
- Kitten's Head Football
- Last Beat Enhanced
- Mozart Requiem
- Paddles
- PBA Pro Bowling 2023
- Plunder Panic
- Poly Link – Origins
- Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season
- Reknum DX
- Sacred Valley
- SAOMI
- Silent Sector
- Soulsland
- The Dark Prophecy
- Unichrome: A 1-Bit Unicorn Adventure
- Wayward Strand
- Windmill Engine
Available September 19
- Return to Monkey Island
Available September 20
- Amnesia: Later x Crowd
- Amnesia: Memories
- Jack Move
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation