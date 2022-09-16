Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Basketball And Daily Grind RPGs This Week

Every week brings new titles to the Nintendo Switch eShop, and this week the hybrid system is getting ready to take on all challengers in the basketball court, return to a legendary adventure series, and dive into the exciting world of running a bed and breakfast.

Available right now on the Nintendo eShop is NBA 2K23, the latest chapter in the annual sports series. Like previous games, NBA 2K23 is all about building your own legend on and off the court, rising from rookie prospect to NBA legend. For fans of piracy--the good kind--Return to Monkey Island arrives on September 19 to chart a new course for Guybrush Threepwood. Set after the events of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, the game features series creator Ron Gilbert at the helm and was developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Created by the development team that worked on Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default, Various Daylife combines familiar adventure-RPG mechanics with simulation-RPG structures while promoting character growth through everyday work. There'll be over 20 job classes and more than 100 types of daily tasks to tackle, with each new day being an opportunity to grow your character and deepen your relationships with the locals.

Here's everything else you can grab on the Switch right now and over the next couple of days:

Available now

Various Daylife

Bear & Breakfast

NBA 2K23

Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy

Accident

Ankora: Lost Days

Arcade Archives CHAMPION WRESTLER

Brutal Chase Turbo

Devoured by Darkness

Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition

Family Man

Foretales

Gold Crusader

Gunslingers & Zombies

Innocence Island

Japanese Escape Games The Mansion of Tricks

Kitten's Head Football

Last Beat Enhanced

Mozart Requiem

Paddles

PBA Pro Bowling 2023

Plunder Panic

Poly Link – Origins

Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season

Reknum DX

Sacred Valley

SAOMI

Silent Sector

Soulsland

The Dark Prophecy

Unichrome: A 1-Bit Unicorn Adventure

Wayward Strand

Windmill Engine

Available September 19

Return to Monkey Island

Available September 20

Amnesia: Later x Crowd

Amnesia: Memories

Jack Move