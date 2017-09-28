Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Ton Of New Games Today

It's a particularly busy week for the Nintendo Switch Eshop. Following yesterday's release of the first Nintendo Arcade Archives game, Mario Bros., 14 more titles have been added to the service today, with another pair of games, including FIFA 18, arriving on September 29.

One of the standouts among this week's releases is Golf Story, a Switch-exclusive golfing RPG. The game puts players in the role of a golfer "forced to give up all that he holds dear for one final shot at accomplishing his dream" and features puzzles, two-player support, and eight different environments, each with its own towns, characters, and golf courses. Golf Story runs for $15/£13.49.

Also available today is Inversus Deluxe, an expanded port of the unique and deceptively simple "negative-space" shooter. Players play as either a black or white block. Your movement is restricted to tiles of the opposite color, but shooting a tile flips its color. The Switch version costs $15/£11 and features new content, including maps, unlockables, AI bots, powers, and enemies.

Other notable releases today include the latest ACA Neo Geo game, Burning Fight ($8/£6.29); Picross S ($8/£7.19); the fantasy rhythm game Deemo ($30/£27); and the bloody 2D shooter Butcher ($10/£9). Switch owners can also pick up Sine Mora EX, the 2.5D shoot-'em-up from Grasshopper Manufacture, at retail and in the Eshop, while One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition launches alongside FIFA 18 tomorrow. You can find the full list of this week's new Switch titles below.

This Week's Nintendo Switch Releases

September 26

Sine Mora EX

September 27

Arcade Archives: Mario Bros.

September 28

ACA Neo Geo Burning Fight

Astro Bears Party

Binaries

Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch's Story: Combat

Butcher

Conga Master Party

Deemo

Golf Story

Inversus Deluxe

Pankapu

Physical Contact: Picture Place

Picross S

Sparkle 2

Tower of Babel

September 29