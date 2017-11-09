Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Ton Of New Games This Week

It's another busy week for Switch.

It's another busy week for Nintendo Switch releases. A total of 15 games arrive in the Eshop this week, with one particularly major title on the way tomorrow.

Headlining this week's batch of releases is Doom, which arrives for the system on November 10. The acclaimed shooter originally released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC last year, and despite Switch's more modest hardware compared to the other platforms, it has made a largely faithful transition to Nintendo's system. You can read more about the port in our Doom review-in-progress.

Also arriving tomorrow is Snipperclips Plus, an expanded version of the Switch launch game. Unlike the original release, Plus will be available both physically and digitally, and it features new shapes, activities, comic book and toy box worlds, and a new stamp mode on top all of the content from the original release. We thought Snipperclips was one of the best Switch games you might've missed this year, so this would be a good chance to pick it up if you haven't yet.

This week's releases also include a number of titles arriving today in the Eshop, most notably Octodad: Dadliest Catch; the latest ACA Neo Geo game, Street Hoop; and the retro platformer Super Putty Squad. Those join the latest Sonic game, Sonic Forces, which released earlier this week, while the action-RPG Cat Quest arrives tomorrow. A Hulu app also launches for Switch today, making it the console's first video streaming app thus far. You can find the full list of this week's Switch releases below.

This Week's Nintendo Switch New Releases

November 7

  • Farming Simulator
  • Heroes of the Monkey Tavern
  • Sonic Forces
  • Uno for Nintendo Switch

November 9

  • ACA Neo Geo Street Hoop
  • Koi DX
  • Maria the Witch
  • Octodad: Dadliest Catch
  • Rock 'N Racing Off Road DX
  • Spellspire
  • Super Putty Squad
  • Tallowmere

November 10

  • Cat Quest
  • Doom
  • Snipperclips Plus - Cut It Out, Together
