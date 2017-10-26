Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Lot Of New Games This Week

It's Thursday again, which means another batch of games has been added to the Nintendo Switch Eshop. A total of 11 titles are now available for Nintendo's new console, but the biggest of this week's releases arrives tomorrow, October 27.

In one more day, Switch owners will be able to pick up Super Mario Odyssey. This adventure sees Nintendo's iconic plumber journey to a variety of unusual sandbox-style Kingdoms on his quest to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. Joining him is his new sidekick Cappy, a hat-like being that players can throw and use to possess other characters and objects. It's one of Mario's most delightful adventures yet, earning a rare 10/10 in GameSpot's Super Mario Odyssey review. You can get ready for the game by reading six things we wish we knew before starting Super Mario Odyssey, as well as our roundup of everything you need to know about the game.

Moon Hunters

Before that, Switch owners can pick up a handful of new releases from the Eshop, including this week's requisite ACA Neo Geo game, the classic beat-'em-up Mutation Nation. Also available is Splasher, a 2D platformer in which you use paint to gain new abilities; Moon Hunters, a beautiful "personality test" cooperative RPG in which you explore a Mesopotamian-inspired world; and Violett, a stylish puzzle-adventure game.

Other notable Switch games out this week include The Mummy Demastered, Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon, Poi: Explorer Edition, and Just Dance 2018, all of which are available at both retail and in the Eshop. There's also a new demo available for the puzzler Piczle Lines DX, while those with a Japanese Nintendo Account can download a demo for Sonic Forces (though it has a bizarre restriction). You can see the full list of this week's Switch releases below; we've also put together a roundup of all the Nintendo Switch demos available now.

This Week's Nintendo Switch New Releases

October 24

Just Dance 2018

Knight Terrors

The Mummy Demastered

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Poi: Explorer Edition

October 26

ACA Neo Geo Mutation Nation

Moon Hunters

Piczle Lines DX (demo)

Splasher

Time Recoil

Violett

Zombie Gold Rush

October 27