Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Lot Of Great Games This Week, Including Skyrim

It's a busy week for Switch owners.

3 Comments
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim On Switch Video Review
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
L.A. Noire
Batman: The Telltale Series
It's a packed week of releases for Nintendo Switch. A total of 15 games launch for the console this week, and they include some particularly noteworthy titles if you're looking for something new to play on Nintendo's console.

Arguably the biggest release this week is the Switch version of Skyrim, which launches tomorrow, November 17. On top of the base adventure, it includes all of Skyrim's DLC expansions: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. The game also features new motion controls and is compatible with Legend of Zelda Amiibo, which can unlock signature items from the series like the Master Sword, Hylian Shield, and Link's Champion's Tunic. We acquired all of the items and captured footage of them in action.

Surprisingly, while Thursday is typically the busiest day of the week in terms of Eshop releases, only two titles arrive on the service today: the latest ACA Neo Geo game, Karnov's Revenge, and the retro-style RPG Antiquia Lost. The bulk of this week's releases launched on Tuesday, and they included some particularly notable ports like Rocket League, LA Noire, and Batman: The Telltale Series, as well as the charming Ittle Dew 2+ and Rime.

A handful of other titles are also slated to arrive in the Eshop alongside Skyrim on November 17. Rounding out this week's releases is the gravity-switching 2D platformer VVVVVV; the intense 2D shooter/action game Rive: Ultimate Edition; and the top-down shoot-'em-up Xenoraid, among others. You can find the full list of this week's releases below.

This Week's Nintendo Switch New Releases

November 14

  • Batman: The Telltale Series
  • Ben 10
  • Ittle Dew 2+
  • LA Noire
  • Lego Marvel Superheroes 2
  • Rime
  • Rocket League

November 16

  • ACA Neo Geo Karnov's Revenge
  • Antiquia Lost

November 17

  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  • Ginger: Beyond the Crystal
  • Green Game: TimeSwapper
  • Rive: Ultimate Edition
  • VVVVVV
  • Xenoraid
