Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Cult Of Personality, Arcade Management, And 30+ Games This Week

The week might almost be over, but if you've been looking to update your Nintendo Switch library, then you can find plenty of new games to add to your collection. From dark humor cult worship to higher education management and retro arcade dreams, here's a look at some of the highlights you can find on the Nintendo eShop right now.

Cult of the Lamb is easily the biggest release of the week, as it combines adorable aesthetics with dark and demented gameplay to create a uniquely disturbing experience. Cute, but also chilling and hard to put down as you guide a vengeful sheep in a quest to form a new flock of followers that can help it destroy ancient gods.

"Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the slaughter is not the best position to find yourself in," Jessica Howard wrote in GameSpot's Cult of the Lamb review. "That tenth time, however, is while playing Massive Monster's Cult of the Lamb, a delightfully demented roguelike that combines fast-paced dungeoneering, bold art, dark topics, and real-time simulation elements to create a one-of-a-kind experience."

If you're looking for a more relaxing game, Two Point Campus should scratch that itch. Following in the same footsteps as Two Point Hospital, this new game from Two Point Studios tasks you with setting up an institution of higher learning and using it to shape the next generation of scientists and critical thinkers. While making a healthy profit in the process, of course.

In GameSpot's Two Point Campus review, Richard Wakeling described the game as "a marked improvement on Two Point Hospital" that's full of charm and wit. To get a headstart, you can check out Two Point Campus tips for beginners, how to make students happy, and how to increase your students level.

Another game worth checking out this week is Arcade Paradise, a ’90s-themed retro arcade game and light-management sim. You'll need to manage the day-to-day tasks of running the family laundromat, but at night, you're free to build your very own arcade with all the profits you've earned.

You can find the full list of this week's releases below.

Available now

Cult of the Lamb

Arcade Paradise

Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince

Two Point Campus

Aniquilation

Arcade Archives: Dig Dug

Cat Slide Tiles

Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys

Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: Sketch

Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter

Family Chess Ultimate Edition

Fig

Gigapocalypse

Japanese Nekosama: Escape The Sento

Jeopardy! PlayShow

Jump The Car

Ki11er Clutter

Last Threshold

Logic Pic

Mega Man Battle and Fighters

Monster destroyer

Origamihero games 2D Platformer Collection

Sengoku Princess

ShinChan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey

Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff

Super Space Serpent SE / Perpetuum Mobile Bundle

Thibalryn

Ultimate 4x4 Offroad Trucks: Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022

Viki Spotter: Space Mission

Zen Mindfulness: Meditation and Relax

August 12

Sakura MMO

Super Bullet Break

Voyage

August 17