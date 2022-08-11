Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Cult Of Personality, Arcade Management, And 30+ Games This Week
This week's new Nintendo eShop games cater to wannabe cult leaders, educators, and retro enthusiasts.
The week might almost be over, but if you've been looking to update your Nintendo Switch library, then you can find plenty of new games to add to your collection. From dark humor cult worship to higher education management and retro arcade dreams, here's a look at some of the highlights you can find on the Nintendo eShop right now.
Cult of the Lamb is easily the biggest release of the week, as it combines adorable aesthetics with dark and demented gameplay to create a uniquely disturbing experience. Cute, but also chilling and hard to put down as you guide a vengeful sheep in a quest to form a new flock of followers that can help it destroy ancient gods.
"Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the slaughter is not the best position to find yourself in," Jessica Howard wrote in GameSpot's Cult of the Lamb review. "That tenth time, however, is while playing Massive Monster's Cult of the Lamb, a delightfully demented roguelike that combines fast-paced dungeoneering, bold art, dark topics, and real-time simulation elements to create a one-of-a-kind experience."
If you're looking for a more relaxing game, Two Point Campus should scratch that itch. Following in the same footsteps as Two Point Hospital, this new game from Two Point Studios tasks you with setting up an institution of higher learning and using it to shape the next generation of scientists and critical thinkers. While making a healthy profit in the process, of course.
In GameSpot's Two Point Campus review, Richard Wakeling described the game as "a marked improvement on Two Point Hospital" that's full of charm and wit. To get a headstart, you can check out Two Point Campus tips for beginners, how to make students happy, and how to increase your students level.
Another game worth checking out this week is Arcade Paradise, a ’90s-themed retro arcade game and light-management sim. You'll need to manage the day-to-day tasks of running the family laundromat, but at night, you're free to build your very own arcade with all the profits you've earned.
You can find the full list of this week's releases below.
Available now
- Cult of the Lamb
- Arcade Paradise
- Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
- Two Point Campus
- Aniquilation
- Arcade Archives: Dig Dug
- Cat Slide Tiles
- Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys
- Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: Sketch
- Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter
- Family Chess Ultimate Edition
- Fig
- Gigapocalypse
- Japanese Nekosama: Escape The Sento
- Jeopardy! PlayShow
- Jump The Car
- Ki11er Clutter
- Last Threshold
- Logic Pic
- Mega Man Battle and Fighters
- Monster destroyer
- Origamihero games 2D Platformer Collection
- Sengoku Princess
- ShinChan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey
- Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff
- Super Space Serpent SE / Perpetuum Mobile Bundle
- Thibalryn
- Ultimate 4x4 Offroad Trucks: Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022
- Viki Spotter: Space Mission
- Zen Mindfulness: Meditation and Relax
August 12
- Sakura MMO
- Super Bullet Break
- Voyage
August 17
- Hell Blasters
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022
- Robo Revenge Squad
